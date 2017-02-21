Emma Watson har opprettet ny Insta

Skuespiller Emma Watson har allerede en Instagram-konto. (Som har 23,6 millioner følgere!)

Hun har vært et hett navn helt siden hun ble kjent som «Hermine» i de populære Harry Potter-filmene, og senere blant annet Colonia. Nå er hun aktuell som Belle i filmen «The Bauty and the Beast».

Og det er en av grunnene til at den nye Insta-kontoen dukket opp på søndag.

Foreløpig er det kun lagt ut tre bilder på Insta-kontoen «The Press Tour», men de er fantastiske. Bildene har fokus på mote, og hun fronter blant annet Stella McCartney og Filippa K. Som den bevisste skuespillere hun er, er dette merker som hverken bruker pels eller skinn, og satser på resirkulerbare materialer, skriver Elle.

Den nye kontoen skal brukes til promotering av etisk mote, og bilder fra presseturer til filmen «The Bauty and the Beast».

Hennes andre konto @emmawatson, bruker skuespilleren til andre ting - som at hun er ambassafør for FN, og at hun jobber for kvinners rettigheter.

Her er Emma Watsons Instagram-kontoer:

@oursharedshelf's Jan & Feb book is #TheVaginaMonologues by Eve Ensler Et innlegg delt av Emma Watson (@emmawatson) fredag 06. Jan.. 2017 PST

@booksonthesubway @booksontheunderground @oursharedshelf #Mom&Me&Mom Et innlegg delt av Emma Watson (@emmawatson) onsdag 09. Nov.. 2016 PST

I've been hiding copies of Mom & Me & Mom for @booksontheunderground on the tube today! See if you can find one tomorrow! 📚👀 @oursharedshelf Et innlegg delt av Emma Watson (@emmawatson) tirsdag 01. Nov.. 2016 PDT

Ready for anything after @SheFighter training with Lina Khalifeh. She opened the first self defence studio for women in the Middle East. I’ll be chatting with her and 8 other activists about challenging gender stereotypes at @OneYoungWorld Ottawa later today. Et innlegg delt av Emma Watson (@emmawatson) torsdag 29. Sep.. 2016 PDT