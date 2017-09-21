BLOGG SHOUT Christinaiengland: Spørsmålsrunde? (0)

De fleste av oss har nok hatt et crush eller tre på Disney-prinsene da vi var yngre. Nå har en smart cosplayer sett sitt snitt til å sanke tusenvis av likes på Instagram ved å kle seg ut som de populære karakterene. 

Den Miami-baserte cosplayeren Jonathan Stryker (22), eller @strykerkun på Instagram, bestemte seg nemlig nylig for at han skulle kle seg ut som ulike Disney-prinser og dele resultatet med følgerne sine på Instagram (til alles store glede). Det melder Cosmopolitan

På Instagram-kontoen sin arrangerte Jonathan en såkalt «Disney-uke», der han dedikerte syv hele dager til å cosplaye de superpopulære Disney-prinsene. Blant annet prins Erik fra Den lille havfruen, Aladdin og Herkules fra filmene med samme navn og Milo fra Atlantis <3

I et intervju med Buzzfeed forteller Jonathan at han har drevet med cosplay i over ti år. Han lager alle kostymene sine fra bunnen, lager effektene sine selv, gjør sin egen makeup og styler parykkene han bruker. 

- Jeg ser mange prinsesser, men ikke mange prinser. Jeg vet ikke hvorfor gutter er så redd for Disney-prinsene. De var jo barndomsheltene våre, sier han. 

P.S. gutter - her er det seriøs Halloween-outfitinspo til når den tid kommer!:)))) 

Sjekk ut resultatet under: 

Disney Week continues! 🌟 Next up, a wild boy that has a huge place in my heart, TARZAN! 🦍 I love Tarzan. I've seen it so many times. The scene where his mom takes him to the treehouse and he chooses to leave and tells her, "no matter where I go, you'll always be my mother" always fucking kills me 😭 I have a huge love and respect for nature and animals as you guys have seen on many of my posts. I don't understand how so much of mankind can be insensitive to such beauty. Poaching and most hunting in general repulses me. And please save your, "check the trophy hunting video on Youtube" bullshit. Taking the life of another living being for sport is disgusting, no matter what bullshit incentives we find behind it. Want to help conserve and preserve? Donate without the killing. There's no excuse. Animals are not a sport. Animals are not entertainment. This should go without saying: respect life. This planet is home to us all 🌍 Hope you all had a wonderful weekend! New Disney character tomorrow ✨! #JStryker #tarzan #disney #disneyworld #waltdisney #disneycosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #gaymer #gaygeek #gaynerd #gayfit #miami #nature #jungle #gorillas #animals

Et innlegg delt av J Stryker (@strykerkun) søndag 03. Sep.. 2017 PDT

Disney Week concludes! 🌟 Last but not least, the king of the jungle, SIMBA! 🦁 The Lion King is one of the best movies of all time, hands down. A story about self-discovery, justice, friendship, and love. The symbol of the lion is so big to me. It is a symbol of confidence and empowerment. The lion is sure of itself, it knows it's the king without having to compare itself with anything else. I love lions ❤️ Anyway, thought I'd keep it simple for the last Disney character and do something different. Hope you guys enjoyed it! ☺️ Taking a small break and will resume a new theme, hopefully Sunday if the hurricane deviates. If not, sometime soon! Lastly, I'm sorry if I don't reply to messages as much! I've been getting so many! I ready all your comments and messages I swear I've just been so busy 😅Thank you all for the love and support! Seriously, from the bottom of my lion heart. Mucho love! ❤️ OH! And special thanks to my brother @scarlettred_ for letting me borrow one of the red wigs I used for this 😁 #jstryker #lionking #thelionking #simba #mufasa #disney #disneyworld #waltdisneyworld #lion #gaymer #gaygeek #gaynerd #makeup #cosplay #cosplayer #king

Et innlegg delt av J Stryker (@strykerkun) tirsdag 05. Sep.. 2017 PDT

