De fleste av oss har nok hatt et crush eller tre på Disney-prinsene da vi var yngre. Nå har en smart cosplayer sett sitt snitt til å sanke tusenvis av likes på Instagram ved å kle seg ut som de populære karakterene.

Den Miami-baserte cosplayeren Jonathan Stryker (22), eller @strykerkun på Instagram, bestemte seg nemlig nylig for at han skulle kle seg ut som ulike Disney-prinser og dele resultatet med følgerne sine på Instagram (til alles store glede). Det melder Cosmopolitan.

På Instagram-kontoen sin arrangerte Jonathan en såkalt «Disney-uke», der han dedikerte syv hele dager til å cosplaye de superpopulære Disney-prinsene. Blant annet prins Erik fra Den lille havfruen, Aladdin og Herkules fra filmene med samme navn og Milo fra Atlantis <3

I et intervju med Buzzfeed forteller Jonathan at han har drevet med cosplay i over ti år. Han lager alle kostymene sine fra bunnen, lager effektene sine selv, gjør sin egen makeup og styler parykkene han bruker.

- Jeg ser mange prinsesser, men ikke mange prinser. Jeg vet ikke hvorfor gutter er så redd for Disney-prinsene. De var jo barndomsheltene våre, sier han.

P.S. gutter - her er det seriøs Halloween-outfitinspo til når den tid kommer!:))))

Sjekk ut resultatet under:

