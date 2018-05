De mest oppsiktsvekkende antrekkene fra Met-gallaen 2018

After bringing down the house with her walk up the #metgala red carpet, @badgalriri shines in the Great Hall, wearing pearl encrusted, papal-inspired custom @maisonmargiela. Tap the link in our bio for more from the red carpet. Photographed by @cassblackbird

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on May 7, 2018 at 5:30pm PDT