Nesemakeup er den siste skjønnhetstrenden på Instagram

Beautyinfluencere på Instgram har kastet seg på en trend vi ikke kan si å ha sett tidligere - nemlig nesemakeup, eller nesekunst, om du vil.
Du kan være så kreativ eller subtil du vil, det finnes ingen regler, men nyheten er altså at nå skal også nesen dekoreres. Det skal sies at trenden ikke har rukket å få et "offisielt" navn ennå blant influencerne på Instagram.
Fenomenet føyer seg inn i rekken av flere kreative, om enn midlertidige, skjønnhetstrender som har dukket opp på Instagram de siste månedene. Vi har blant annet astrofregner, juveløyebryn og glorieøyenbryn, som både har provosert og engasjert folk.
Gøy er det uansett at makeupinteresserte leker seg og har det gøy med sminke, synes vi!
Det var Allure som omtalte trenden med nesemakeup først. Bare sjekk ut disse Instagram-postene fra den seneste tiden:
💫💧🌈 DAY N NIGHT 🌈💧💫 I got a little STORMY during my sky collab with @canditopia 😏 Make sure to SWIPE! It was a pleasure collabing with you Cands and if you’re not already following this talented soul, make sure to go check out her page (HER FEED IS GOALS) . . . Makeup Details @morphebrushes 35B Palette for the eyes and nose art @nyxcosmetics Liquid Suede Liner in ‘Sway’ for the brows and lips @maybelline Shine Shot Lip Topcoat in ‘Clear Vinyl’ The pink clear gloss is from the beauty supply for like a dollar @anastasiabeverlyhills Aurora Glow Kit @maybelline Super Stay Foundation @sephora Collection Brightening Gel Serum Concealer . . . #iamgiannapaola #makeup #makeupcollab #undiscovered_muas #morphebrushes #morphegirl #nyxcosmetics #morphebabe #mnyitlook #maybelline #anastasiabeverlyhills #auroraglowkit #sephora #creative #creativemakeup #stormy #weather
hello i just finished my last final and i can fuckin BREATHE !!! i officially only have one quarter of college left and even though i love what i’m studying i can’t wait to never write another essay again hell!! ya!!!! and in a few hours i will be home with my dog so it is a happy friday my friends ( ᵒ̴̶̷̥́ ·̫ ᵒ̴̶̷̣̥̀ ) anyways here’s a basic face beat,,, hope u all are feeling good 2day n ily ♡ . . . #nyxcosmetics matte black liquid liner and jumbo eye pencil in milk #hudabeauty electric obsessions palette #milanicosmetics blush in bella bellini #sleekmakeup highlight in solstice #anastasiabeverlyhills brow wiz in ebony #smashboxcosmetics always on liquid lip in gotta light #katvondbeauty lock it foundation #tartecosmetics shape tape concealer
🌸🌷🌼🌹🌺 Part tres of my elements, earth Flowers inspired by @froglady444 Foundation is @itcosmetics CC+ cream Concealer is @tartecosmetics shape tape Eyes I did using @urbandecaycosmetics Full Spectrum palette Glitter is @nyxcosmetics in Ice Flowers I did using mostly @nyxcosmetics liquid suedes and vivid liners Highlight is @ofracosmetics in glazed donut Lips is @ofracosmetics in Tuscany
