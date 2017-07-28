Sara Puhto røper hvor lett det er å ta perfekte Instagram-bilder

Vi er jo fullt klar over at livet på Instagram er den perfekte versjonen av hverdagen, men likevel kan det være fint med en påminnelse om hvor fake ting kan være til tider- slik som kroppsoppdateringene til finske Sara Puhto (20) viser oss.
Med hashtags som «body confidence», «be kind to yourself» og «progress not perfection» på Instagram, ønsker Sara fokus på sunn kropp og økt selvtillitt.
Hun viser ærlige bilder i sosiale medier, og triksene mange bruker for å se perfekt ut på Instagram. Ofte handler det bare om å suge inn magen, rett lys og vinkel, mener Sara, som er en finsk blogger.
Side2 har tidligere skrevet om 20-åringen, som i fjor fikk oppmerksomhet med sine kroppsbilder. Da hadde hun 30.000 følgere på Instagram, men nå har hun over 119.000 følgere - så «insta-sannheten» engasjerer tydeligvis i sosiale medier. Og bildene av Sara går nok en gang viralt.
Booty pop 🍑🌿 I was scrolling through my old photos and came across these photos where I was trying to take one of those sandy bum pics 😬 I posted the right one back in January, but the left is the reality behind that photo ☺️ I still sometimes get a slight pang of sadness and jealousy when I see all the big beautiful bums on instagram and wish I could magically have what they have. Because sometimes I feel like all my booty gains are gone when I take photos where it looks smaller, but then I remember that I shouldn't compare my body to theirs. I have a great booty and so do they! It's all about posing/angles and nobody looks like that all the time. There's nothing wrong with posting a good photo of your booty, you should post it if you feel like it! Just remember that when you're scrolling through social media and see all the posed bums that you too have a great bum and that nobody looks like that 24/7 ☺️ It seems like big butts are the thing that so many people want currently. But remember that you don't need a big booty to be beautiful. All butts are good butts ☺️ All of our bodies are different and you don't need a specific body type to fit into what society defines as beautiful!! It's stressful and so messed up that body parts and types are going in and out of style- before it was being really thin, now it's having a big booty. That shouldn't be a thing. It causes so much stress and self hate to people who do not have these things. I know it's hard but instead of trying to obtain these things, love how you look now. Not how you'll look if you loose X amount of weight or get a bigger booty. Because trust me when you get to those things you'll just want something more. Be comfortable in your own skin no matter what angle, posed or unposed, and you'll radiate beauty! 🌴☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #bopowarrior #bootypop #allbodiesaregoodbodies #bootyfordays #bootybuilding #instagramvsreallife #beforeafter #selfconfidence #youareyou #dontchange #acceptyourself #bodypositive #lawofattraction #everyoneisbeautiful #selflove #bepresent #findyourself #dontcare #cellulite #effyourbeautystandards
- Det er ikke noe galt i å legge ut et bra bilde av rumpa di, du bør poste det hvis du føler for det. Bare husk at når du scroller gjennom bilder i sosiale medier og ser flotte rumper, så ser ikke alle sånn ut døgnet rundt. Det virker som om stor rumpe er noe «alle» vil ha i disse dager, men husk at du ikke trenger en stor rumpe for å være vakker, sier Sara og legger til:
- Alle kropper er ulike, og du trenger ikke en spesiell kroppstype for å passe inn. Det er stressende og slitsomt og følge med på hvilke kroppsformer som er «in» og «ut». Istedenfor å fokusere på dette, prøv å elske hvordan du ser ut og ikke hvordan du kan se ut hvis du går ned i vekt eller får en større rumpe. Vær komfortabel med deg selv, uansett hva slags vinkel eller posering - og du utstråler skjønnhet, skriver hun på Instagram.
Bikini body 👙🌿 I'm sure we've all had that feeling where you're feeling cute at the beach but then you sit down and all of a sudden feel insecure and don't know how to sit without your tummy feeling oddly too exposed. The other day I went to the beach and would have slight moments where I felt like people were looking at my tummy and these feelings of insecurity where I wanted to hide my tummy because "it didn't look good" sitting down. But I realised that I was being silly and ruining my time at the beach and not enjoying it fully just because of this small silly thing. You really shouldn't feel that way! Everyone looks like this when they sit down! Nobody is judging you and even if someone was then that's a reflection of their inner insecurities, not yours. You are not fat. We all have fat, especially on our tummies and it's completely normal. And that fat does not make you worth any less as a person! Nobody has abs or a flat tummy 24/7 when they sit down. Don't let this idea ruin your time because it's completely normal! If you want to wear a bikini, then wear it cause life's too short not to wear what you want!! You look amazing so wear it with confidence and you'll radiate beauty! 🌴☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #bikinibody #bodypositive #lawofattraction #beachtime #insecurities #bodyposi #fitnessmotivation #positiveenergy #manifest #bodyfat #allbodiesaregoodbodies #bodyacceptance #selflove #bopowarrior #allbodiesarebeautiful #fitnessjourney #weightlossjourney #bopo #vegansofig #veganfitness #bbg #positivethinking #positivelife #positivemind #loveyourself #youareenough #youmatter
Thank you 💕🌿 I flew to South Africa yesterday and when I landed I saw that I have 100k followers 😳 firstly I just wanted to say THANK YOU! Thank you for allowing me to have this platform to spread the body positive and self love message. Thank you for constantly supporting me, which in turn has also allowed me to grow as a person. You guys are the best and I appreciate all your comments and messages so much 💕 I just felt like making a little story time post about my instagram journey so far (swipe to see) ☺️ So this has always been my only instagram, I began posting on here in 2014 with photos of my personal life when I used to have crazy colored hair and would post photos of random things (2014). Then around 2015 I posted my first progress photo after I started doing BBG workouts and decided to keep posting fitness related photos of my progress until late 2016. I don't think there is anything wrong with posting your progress or having a fitness instagram btw, you should share and show off your hard work! But for me it became less and less of a hobby to post these types of photos and felt like I wasn't telling the truth by posting these photos all the time because that wasn't what I looked like 24/7, so I decided to use this platform to post body positive and self love photos and that's what's brought me to where I am now. I never imagined that I would be posting my biggest insecurities online but thats how life needed up working out and I love it so much because I love hearing how much it helps people when I share these posts! I hope you guys liked that little story time 😬 I'm so excited to see what the future brings! Thank you for reading and I hope you all have a lovely weekend!! ☀️🌴 ------------------------------------------ . . . #enjoythejourney #thankyou #100k #bopo #selflove #positivelife #lawofattraction #fitnessjourney #allbodiesaregoodbodies #youareamazing #bebrave #trustyourself #bodypositivity #staytruetoyourself #behumble #nonegativity #pasttopresent #loveyourlife #dowhatmakesyouhappy #liveyourbestlife #createyourownhappiness #choosehapiness #attitudeofgratitude #liveinthemoment #findyourself #embracelife
Just another semi OOTD post cause I'm obsessed with these new clothes I got during my summer break. 🙊🌿 I used to always wear all black but I'm kinda going into a more colorful clothing palette and it's making me feel so happy (not that this is important at all, just thought I'd share 😂). Also I'm currently obsessed with shirts that say funny things. 💁🏼 I notice I have really bad resting bitch face problems but I swear I'm nice in real life 😂😬 Make America skate again sweater: @fiorellaglobal Belt: H&M Jeans: My moms old jeans from the 90s ✌🏼 Just lazing around today and chilling, hope you guys have a lovely Saturday and an amazing weekend! 🌴☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #ootd #fiorebel #fiorella #streetfashion #forests #finnishnature #lawofattraction #bopo #greenery #treestagram #loa #manifest #clothingline #vintageclothing #plantbased #vegansofig #messyhairdontcare #girlswhoworkout #selflove #bepresent #staypositive #unilife #wearwhatyoulove #dowhatyoulove #makeamericaskateagain #restingbitchface
