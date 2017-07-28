Sara Puhto røper hvor lett det er å ta perfekte Instagram-bilder

Vi er jo fullt klar over at livet på Instagram er den perfekte versjonen av hverdagen, men likevel kan det være fint med en påminnelse om hvor fake ting kan være til tider- slik som kroppsoppdateringene til finske Sara Puhto (20) viser oss.

Med hashtags som «body confidence», «be kind to yourself» og «progress not perfection» på Instagram, ønsker Sara fokus på sunn kropp og økt selvtillitt.

Hun viser ærlige bilder i sosiale medier, og triksene mange bruker for å se perfekt ut på Instagram. Ofte handler det bare om å suge inn magen, rett lys og vinkel, mener Sara, som er en finsk blogger.

Side2 har tidligere skrevet om 20-åringen, som i fjor fikk oppmerksomhet med sine kroppsbilder. Da hadde hun 30.000 følgere på Instagram, men nå har hun over 119.000 følgere - så «insta-sannheten» engasjerer tydeligvis i sosiale medier. Og bildene av Sara går nok en gang viralt.

- Det er ikke noe galt i å legge ut et bra bilde av rumpa di, du bør poste det hvis du føler for det. Bare husk at når du scroller gjennom bilder i sosiale medier og ser flotte rumper, så ser ikke alle sånn ut døgnet rundt. Det virker som om stor rumpe er noe «alle» vil ha i disse dager, men husk at du ikke trenger en stor rumpe for å være vakker, sier Sara og legger til:

- Alle kropper er ulike, og du trenger ikke en spesiell kroppstype for å passe inn. Det er stressende og slitsomt og følge med på hvilke kroppsformer som er «in» og «ut». Istedenfor å fokusere på dette, prøv å elske hvordan du ser ut og ikke hvordan du kan se ut hvis du går ned i vekt eller får en større rumpe. Vær komfortabel med deg selv, uansett hva slags vinkel eller posering - og du utstråler skjønnhet, skriver hun på Instagram.

