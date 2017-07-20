Kvinnelige piloter gjør suksess i mannsdominert bransje

(SIDE2): Det er fortsatt flere mannlige piloter enn kvinnelige, og man kan trygt si at disse kvinnene har valgt seg ett mannsdominert yrke.
Nå tar de til Instagram for å inspirere andre, og for å vise frem bilder av sine flyvninger og reiser, skriver Business Insider.
Blant dem de kvinnelige pilotene som gjør stor suksess på Instagram finner vi 31 år gamle Eser Aksan Erdogan, som flyr for Pegasus, og som i skrivende stund har over 773.000 følgere.
- Jeg ønsker inderlig at flere kvinner blir piloter, ettersom det fortsatt er en svært mannsdominert bransje, sier Erdogan til The Mirror.
- Det beste med å være pilot er at arbeidsdagene aldri blir kjedelige, og at du alltid får se solen når du flyr over skyene på regntunge dager. Du får se så mye vakkert der oppe, sier hun, og nevner blant annet nordlyset og melkeveien.
Her er noen av de kvinnelige pilotene, som gjør stor suksess på Instagram:
Maria Fagerström (24), fra Sverige. 287.000 følgere.
Maria Petterson, fra Sverige. 415.000 følgere.
This is how happy I'm to be back at the office after five days off! Today I flew four sectors each leg 1 hour 15 minutes, around Italy. With the main runway, 07/25 closed in Palermo due to Work in progress, we used runway 02/20 instead. Runway 02 has no approach but is usually visually flown, with visual approach you have responsibility for separation to the proceeding traffic ahead and when we came in as number three for landing with a departure ahead they could not approve our request for visual approach. So we flew an ILS to runway 20 and circled to land 02. There are not many airports that use circle to land anymore and especially not big International airports. I love to see major passenger planes flying a so-called 'traffic circuit', which takes us back to basic flying. Just like when I flew a Cessna 172 with an instructor next to me. I flew for the first time with a new based Captain in Palermo, from Barcelona and had the best day in a long time!! Today, I was again reminded why this is the best job in the world 🙏
Eser Aksan Erdogan. 773.000 følgere.
Eva Claire, fra Tyskland. 626.000 følgere.
«Lindy», fra Tyskland. 661.000 følgere.
Alejandra Manriquez. 7700 følgere.
✈️😃✌️ . . . . . . . #megaplane #pilotlife #aviationdaily #instagramaviation #_airplane1 #corporatejets #aviation #pilot #femalepilot #crew #cockpit #crewlife #view #megaplane #aviationdaily #avgeek #gopropilot #instaplane #planeporn #instapilot #aviationlovers #instaviation #aviat1on #aviationtopia #aviationphotography #travel #fly #sightseeing #girlpower #pilotgirl #aviationwoman
Let's fly away! 👩✈️✈️ . . . . . #megaplane #pilotlife #aviationdaily #instagramaviation #_airplane1 #corporatejets #aviation #pilot #femalepilot #crew #cockpit #crewlife #view #megaplane #aviationdaily #avgeek #gopropilot #instaplane #planeporn #instapilot #aviationlovers #instaviation #aviat1on #aviationtopia #aviationphotography #travel #fly #sightseeing #girlpower #pilotgirl #aviationwoman
Vil du lese flere saker fra Side2? Lik oss gjerne på Facebook!
Del denne artikkelen