Kvinnelige piloter gjør suksess i mannsdominert bransje

(SIDE2): Det er fortsatt flere mannlige piloter enn kvinnelige, og man kan trygt si at disse kvinnene har valgt seg ett mannsdominert yrke.

Nå tar de til Instagram for å inspirere andre, og for å vise frem bilder av sine flyvninger og reiser, skriver Business Insider.

Blant dem de kvinnelige pilotene som gjør stor suksess på Instagram finner vi 31 år gamle Eser Aksan Erdogan, som flyr for Pegasus, og som i skrivende stund har over 773.000 følgere.

- Jeg ønsker inderlig at flere kvinner blir piloter, ettersom det fortsatt er en svært mannsdominert bransje, sier Erdogan til The Mirror.

- Det beste med å være pilot er at arbeidsdagene aldri blir kjedelige, og at du alltid får se solen når du flyr over skyene på regntunge dager. Du får se så mye vakkert der oppe, sier hun, og nevner blant annet nordlyset og melkeveien.

Her er noen av de kvinnelige pilotene, som gjør stor suksess på Instagram:

Maria Fagerström (24), fra Sverige. 287.000 følgere.

B737 Pilot (@mariathepilot) mandag 10. Juli. 2017 PDT

B737 Pilot (@mariathepilot) torsdag 30. Mars. 2017 PDT

B737 Pilot (@mariathepilot) fredag 14. Juli. 2017 PDT

Maria Petterson, fra Sverige. 415.000 følgere.

'Life is either a daring adventure or nothing!' - Helen Keller I Love reading quotes and can spend hours doing so, what's your favorite quote? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Photo taken by my super sweet pilot friend @pilot_lindy Et innlegg delt av Maria Pettersson (@pilotmaria) onsdag 05. Juli. 2017 PDT

Happy International Pilots Day! Aim high, blue skies and always Happy Landings! In honor of today, I'll spend extra time to help our future aviators 👩‍✈️👨‍✈️ Ask your questions below in the comments field about how to become a pilot and I'll try to answer as many as I can 🙌🤓 Et innlegg delt av Maria Pettersson (@pilotmaria) onsdag 26. April. 2017 PDT

Eser Aksan Erdogan. 773.000 følgere.

Back in the office, my tan is peeling and I'm dreaming of a new holiday already 🐳 but for now let's face the facts, 4 sectors and 12:00h of duty time are waiting for me ✈️ Et innlegg delt av Eser Aksan Erdogan ✈ (@echosierra85) søndag 16. Juli. 2017 PDT

Summer in the city ☀️ counting down for some beach time 👙 Et innlegg delt av Eser Aksan Erdogan ✈ (@echosierra85) mandag 03. Juli. 2017 PDT

4 seasons of flying, ☀️summer, 🍁autumn, ⛄️winter and 🌱spring, which one do you prefer? ✈️ Et innlegg delt av Eser Aksan Erdogan ✈ (@echosierra85) tirsdag 27. Juni. 2017 PDT

Welcome on board ✈️✈️✈️ #aviation #femalepilot #boeing Et innlegg delt av Eser Aksan Erdogan ✈ (@echosierra85) onsdag 24. Mai. 2017 PDT

Eva Claire, fra Tyskland. 626.000 følgere.

Summerseason = ATC slot season 😆 so hello from Girona ☺️👋 Et innlegg delt av Eva Claire ✈️ (@flywitheva) fredag 14. Juli. 2017 PDT

Antonov An-124, spotted at Málaga airport. I will fly this week some days from Málaga ☀️✈️🛫 #malagaairport#antonov124#letsgomalaga#letsfly Et innlegg delt av Eva Claire ✈️ (@flywitheva) søndag 04. Juni. 2017 PDT

«Lindy», fra Tyskland. 661.000 følgere.



Alejandra Manriquez. 7700 følgere.

Great weekend dear friends 😘 Et innlegg delt av Alejandra Manriquez 🇲🇽 (@babywingz_pilot) lørdag 08. Juli. 2017 PDT

Del denne artikkelen

