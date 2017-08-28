BLOGG SHOUT Godnatthistorierfrahelvete: Skyggeteateret (0)
Modellene på catwalken under Victoria's Secret-showet i 2016.
Modellene på catwalken under Victoria's Secret-showet i 2016. Foto: Rex/shutterstock (Shutterstock)

Her er modellene som er bekreftet til det store Victoria's Secret-showet

Jentene har selv sluppet nyheten på Instagram.


Astrid-Helen Holm | Journalist

Det nærmer seg Victoria's Secrets store undertøysvisning med stormskritt. Selv om showet ikke er før i november, har modellene allerede begynt å slippe nyhetene om at de blir å se på catwalken på sine egne Instagram-kontoer. 

For første gang noensinne, kommer det også til å være en norsk modell på catwalken - nemlig Frida Aasen (22) fra Kristiansand. 

Norske Frida Aasen under prøvingen for Victoria's Secret i New York.
J. Webber / Splash News Splash News


Men utenom Frida da - hvem får vi egentlig se? 

Her kommer modellene som har bekreftet at de vil gå i showet på Instagram (i alle fall de vi og Elle har sett) til nå:

Først - de offisielle Victoria's Secret-englene, som mest sannsynlig blir å se på catwalken: 

Adriana Lima (36):

👑✨ HALLOW✨👑

Et innlegg delt av Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) torsdag 20. Juli. 2017 PDT

Alessandra Ambrosio (36): 

Blue Lagoon 💙🐚💫 #foreveronvacation

Et innlegg delt av Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) fredag 18. Aug.. 2017 PDT


Lily Aldridge (31)

Candice Swanepoel (28): 

Thank you @juicycouture for today. 💫

Et innlegg delt av Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) onsdag 19. Juli. 2017 PDT


Behati Prinsloo (28): 

I'm in aspen in spirit ❄️🌲 miss you all very much. @victoriassecret @ed_razek

Et innlegg delt av Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) lørdag 12. Aug.. 2017 PDT


Elsa Hosk (28): 

🐎🐎🐎🐎

Et innlegg delt av elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) søndag 13. Aug.. 2017 PDT


Lais Ribeiro (27): 

Let's ride 🐎

Et innlegg delt av Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) lørdag 12. Aug.. 2017 PDT
Martha Hunt (28): 


Jasmine Tookes (26):  

Commercial day! Let's do this 🙋🏾 #vsholiday17

Et innlegg delt av Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) søndag 13. Aug.. 2017 PDT
Sara Sampaio (26): 

Stella Maxwell (27): 

👼🏼 City of.

Et innlegg delt av Stella! (@stellamaxwell) søndag 20. Aug.. 2017 PDT


Romee Strijd (22): 

Weekends are for farmers market shopping 🍋

Et innlegg delt av Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) lørdag 26. Aug.. 2017 PDT
Taylor Hill (21): 

Good morning 😊☀️

Et innlegg delt av Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) mandag 14. Aug.. 2017 PDT
Josephine Skriver (24): 

cooling off. 💦😴 #moroccanheat

Et innlegg delt av Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) torsdag 24. Aug.. 2017 PDT



Veteranene - de som har gått før: 



Nykomlingene: 

Can't believe it's happening... I'm incredibly happy to announce that I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET 2017 SHOW 💥💓 ✨ I'm so thankful for everything that has happened in my life so far, every person I've met during these past four years, my family (mum, dad, williams, you're the best) ❤️ and my friends who are always by my side no matter what. So many ups and downs but that's what makes this journey so special... Thank you to my agencies and agents for believing in me and for all the hard work, and for bearing my annoying questions all the time ;) without you it wouldn't have been possible and above all thank you to the @victoriassecret team @johndavidpfeiffer @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro ❤️ for giving me the opportunity I dreamed about since I was 13 😭 can't wait to see you guys again ✨ you inspire girls to be the best version of themselves and you make our dreams become reality🌷 Thank you to my followers, even if I don't respond to all your DMs, I want to say that you guys make me smile all the time and you keep me motivated throughout this incredible journey... 💌 Work hard for your goals and stay humble ❤️ may all your dreams come true just like mine became true today... ☁️

Et innlegg delt av Estelle Chen 陈瑜 (@chen_estelle) onsdag 23. Aug.. 2017 PDT

I can't even describe how I feel right now. I will never forget the first time I got a call from Victoria's Secret. I started from the bottom and had so many ups and downs but now I can say that if you work hard and believe in yourself and stay true to yourself the sky is the limit! I learned so much and I am so grateful. NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS I am so excited to let you know that I will be walking in this years VSFS 🤗 I also want to thank EVERYONE who believed in me and pushed me and supported me along this amazing journey! If it wasn't for all you I would not be where I am right now. I am the happiest girl right now 😭🤗 thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine 🙌🏻🤗😍 i am beyond grateful ❤️ #vsfashionshow

Et innlegg delt av Nadine Leopold (@nadineleopold) onsdag 23. Aug.. 2017 PDT

﻿
﻿

